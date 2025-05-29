Arshdeep Singh: On the Brink of Test Cricket Glory

Ricky Ponting, the iconic Australian cricketer and current head coach of Punjab Kings, predicts a bright future for left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh, foreseeing his Test debut in the upcoming series against England.

Recently, Arshdeep received his maiden Test call-up following an impressive performance in the T20 International format over the last four years, where he became India's leading wicket-taker.

Ponting, having closely observed Arshdeep's development at Punjab Kings, asserts that the selectors made a wise decision by including him in the pace attack, which features stars like Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna.

(With inputs from agencies.)