Arshdeep Singh: On the Brink of Test Cricket Glory

Ricky Ponting, coach of Punjab Kings, believes left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh is set for his Test debut against England. Despite shining in T20 Internationals, Arshdeep's potential Test debut comes after his first call-up. His experience in English conditions with a Dukes ball bolsters his profile.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mullanpur | Updated: 29-05-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 19:25 IST
Arshdeep Singh

Ricky Ponting, the iconic Australian cricketer and current head coach of Punjab Kings, predicts a bright future for left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh, foreseeing his Test debut in the upcoming series against England.

Recently, Arshdeep received his maiden Test call-up following an impressive performance in the T20 International format over the last four years, where he became India's leading wicket-taker.

Ponting, having closely observed Arshdeep's development at Punjab Kings, asserts that the selectors made a wise decision by including him in the pace attack, which features stars like Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna.

(With inputs from agencies.)

