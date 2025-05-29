Tennis Star Jessica Pegula's Paris Metro Adventure
Jessica Pegula, the American tennis star and French Open third seed, enjoyed a rare public transport adventure by riding the Paris Metro unnoticed. Despite her usually luxurious travels, Pegula found the experience pleasant and plans to encourage other players to join her on future metro trips.
In an unexpected twist, American tennis star Jessica Pegula spent time experiencing public transport in Paris, deviating from her usual private jet journeys. The French Open third seed recently took a discreet ride on the famous Paris Metro and was pleased with the experience.
Navigating the city's underground largely unnoticed, the 31-year-old talked about her unrecognized journey during a press conference, highlighting the comfort and cleanliness of the Paris Metro compared to New York's subway.
Pegula expressed her desire to involve fellow players in these metro ventures in the future, despite her parents' billionaire status. Her previous foray into underground travel was during last year's U.S. Open in New York where she found it beneficial for shortening travel times.
(With inputs from agencies.)
