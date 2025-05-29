Thrills and Upsets: Drama Unfolds on Day 5 of the French Open

Day five of the French Open delivered high-stakes matches and unexpected results, captivating tennis fans worldwide. Among the notable moments was Madison Keys triumphing over Britain's Katie Boulter. The Australian Open champion, seeded seventh, advanced with a convincing 6-1 6-3 victory.

In the men's draw, Jannik Sinner ended Richard Gasquet's career with a decisive third-round entry win, while Alexander Zverev overcame a shaky start to secure his place in the next round. Meanwhile, the crowd roared for French favorite Arthur Fils as he outlasted Jaume Munar in a marathon match lasting over four hours.

Novak Djokovic's quest for a 25th Grand Slam title remained steady as he advanced amid tough competition. The day also witnessed Ruslan Pegula, Coco Gauff, and Andrey Rublev securing their spots in the next rounds, ensuring more thrilling matches ahead at Roland Garros.

(With inputs from agencies.)