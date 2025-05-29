Bengaluru Dominates Over with Early Strikes

In an exhilarating display of cricket, Royal Challengers Bengaluru delivered a strong performance with Philip Salt scoring an unbeaten 56 runs. The innings saw a total of 106 runs after 10 overs, despite losing early wickets.

Virat Kohli fell at 12 runs, caught by Josh Inglis off Kyle Jamieson's delivery, while Mayank Agarawal added 19 runs before being caught by Shreyas Iyer, in a delivery by Musheer Khan.

The bowling side, comprising standout players like Jamieson and Khan, managed to claim critical wickets, which kept the match competitive. Arshdeep Singh, despite a wicketless spell, bowled economically, aiding his team in keeping up the fight against Bengaluru's advances.