Heather Knight Out of 2025 Cricket, Alice Capsey Steps In

Former England captain Heather Knight is sidelined with a hamstring injury, missing upcoming cricket events, including The Hundred 2025. Alice Capsey has been included in the squad against West Indies. Pacer Lauren Filer joins post-injury as England eyes ICC Women's World Cup 2025 preparation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 23:07 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 23:07 IST
Former England skipper Heather Knight (Photo: ECB). Image Credit: ANI
England's former cricket captain, Heather Knight, has been ruled out of international play due to a severe tendon injury to her right hamstring, reports the ECB. The injury, sustained during a T20I series against West Indies, leaves Knight absent from the home international series and The Hundred in 2025.

At 34, Knight will collaborate with the national medical team to expedite her recovery. The ECB remains optimistic that she will return in time for the ICC Women's World Cup scheduled for September 2025, despite the absence of a fixed timeline for her comeback.

Adding depth to the squad for the West Indies series starting May 30 in Derby, all-rounder Alice Capsey steps in for Knight. This marks Capsey's entry into the ODI lineup after limited play in the recent T20I series. Meanwhile, pacer Lauren Filer re-enters the squad following a knee injury, gearing up for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup.

