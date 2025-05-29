Left Menu

Richard Gasquet Bids Farewell to Tennis, Embraces Football and Golf

Following his defeat at Roland Garros, Richard Gasquet, a former world number seven and Olympic medalist, announced his retirement from tennis. He plans to pursue football, padel, and golf without fearing injuries. Gasquet reflects on his tennis career with gratitude and excitement for future sporting ventures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 23:42 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 23:42 IST
Richard Gasquet Bids Farewell to Tennis, Embraces Football and Golf
Richard Gasquet

Richard Gasquet, the former world number seven, has announced his retirement from tennis after losing to Jannik Sinner at Roland Garros. Following a distinguished career featuring 16 singles titles and an Olympic bronze medal, the French veteran will now focus on enjoying other sports like football, padel, and golf.

Gasquet, who turned professional in 2002, expressed relief at not needing to worry about injuries any longer. "I'm happy to be able to play football, golf, and padel without fear," he shared at a press conference. His tennis career concluded at the famous Court Philippe Chatrier, marking a fitting end.

Reflecting on his journey, Gasquet was content with how his career wrapped up, finishing against the world's top-ranked player. He expressed gratitude for the experiences and achievements, looking forward to organizing more sporting events in his retiree life.

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025