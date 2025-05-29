Richard Gasquet Bids Farewell to Tennis, Embraces Football and Golf

Richard Gasquet, the former world number seven, has announced his retirement from tennis after losing to Jannik Sinner at Roland Garros. Following a distinguished career featuring 16 singles titles and an Olympic bronze medal, the French veteran will now focus on enjoying other sports like football, padel, and golf.

Gasquet, who turned professional in 2002, expressed relief at not needing to worry about injuries any longer. "I'm happy to be able to play football, golf, and padel without fear," he shared at a press conference. His tennis career concluded at the famous Court Philippe Chatrier, marking a fitting end.

Reflecting on his journey, Gasquet was content with how his career wrapped up, finishing against the world's top-ranked player. He expressed gratitude for the experiences and achievements, looking forward to organizing more sporting events in his retiree life.