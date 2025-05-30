Left Menu

Chiefs Secure Top Spot with Vaa'i's Hat-Trick in Rugby Showdown

The Waikato Chiefs clinched the top spot in Super Rugby Pacific, beating the Otago Highlanders 41-21. Lock Tupou Vaa'i scored a hat-trick, securing home advantage for the playoffs. Despite the Highlanders' resilience, the Chiefs maintained their lead, highlighting their strong performance throughout the season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 30-05-2025 14:58 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 14:58 IST
The Waikato Chiefs reinforced their dominance in the Super Rugby Pacific standings with a decisive 41-21 triumph over the Otago Highlanders. Lock Tupou Vaa'i shone brightly, scoring a hat-trick and ensuring the Chiefs a home advantage as they head into the playoffs.

Chiefs captain Luke Jacobson acknowledged the imperfections of their game but emphasized the importance of the victory and their position at the top. The match saw the Chiefs quickly establish a substantial lead, with critical tries from Vaa'i within the opening 13 minutes under the Dunedin Stadium roof.

Despite a spirited comeback attempt by the Highlanders, highlighted by Sam Gilbert's late try, the Chiefs held their ground. Their robust performance relegated the Highlanders to their first wooden spoon since 1997, as they now turn their attention to the upcoming quarter-final clash.

Latest News

