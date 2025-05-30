Chiefs Secure Top Spot with Vaa'i's Hat-Trick in Rugby Showdown

The Waikato Chiefs reinforced their dominance in the Super Rugby Pacific standings with a decisive 41-21 triumph over the Otago Highlanders. Lock Tupou Vaa'i shone brightly, scoring a hat-trick and ensuring the Chiefs a home advantage as they head into the playoffs.

Chiefs captain Luke Jacobson acknowledged the imperfections of their game but emphasized the importance of the victory and their position at the top. The match saw the Chiefs quickly establish a substantial lead, with critical tries from Vaa'i within the opening 13 minutes under the Dunedin Stadium roof.

Despite a spirited comeback attempt by the Highlanders, highlighted by Sam Gilbert's late try, the Chiefs held their ground. Their robust performance relegated the Highlanders to their first wooden spoon since 1997, as they now turn their attention to the upcoming quarter-final clash.

(With inputs from agencies.)