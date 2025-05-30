Left Menu

Aryna Sabalenka: On the Path to French Open Glory

Aryna Sabalenka is on a mission at the French Open but prefers the favourite's tag on Iga Swiatek. Sabalenka's powerful play has brought her to the fourth round, showcasing her formidable form. Both players continue to impress as the tournament progresses, sparking curiosity about the outcome.

Aryna Sabalenka, the world number one, is on a fervent quest to claim her first Suzanne Lenglen Cup at the ongoing French Open, though she's content to let four-time champion Iga Swiatek bear the favourite's tag.

Despite Swiatek's shaky pre-tournament swing, the Polish player has hit her stride since Roland Garros began, bolstering her status. Meanwhile, Sabalenka has been in dominant fashion, only dropping 10 games and defeating Serbia's Olga Danilovic with a convincing 6-2, 6-3 victory to advance to the fourth round.

Sabalenka will meet 16th seed Amanda Anisimova of the United States next, having further solidified her title aspirations. The Belarusian, known for her decisive play, quickly built a 5-0 lead against Danilovic before wrapping up the match on the prestigious yet sparsely attended Court Philippe Chatrier. Unfazed by the pressure, Sabalenka downplays her favorite status, instead deferring to Swiatek's past successes.

