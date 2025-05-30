Aryna Sabalenka: On the Path to French Open Glory

Aryna Sabalenka, the world number one, is on a fervent quest to claim her first Suzanne Lenglen Cup at the ongoing French Open, though she's content to let four-time champion Iga Swiatek bear the favourite's tag.

Despite Swiatek's shaky pre-tournament swing, the Polish player has hit her stride since Roland Garros began, bolstering her status. Meanwhile, Sabalenka has been in dominant fashion, only dropping 10 games and defeating Serbia's Olga Danilovic with a convincing 6-2, 6-3 victory to advance to the fourth round.

Sabalenka will meet 16th seed Amanda Anisimova of the United States next, having further solidified her title aspirations. The Belarusian, known for her decisive play, quickly built a 5-0 lead against Danilovic before wrapping up the match on the prestigious yet sparsely attended Court Philippe Chatrier. Unfazed by the pressure, Sabalenka downplays her favorite status, instead deferring to Swiatek's past successes.