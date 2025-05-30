Djokovic Faces Night Session Dilemma Amid Champions League Clash

French Open organisers ignored Novak Djokovic's preference for watching the Champions League final over playing his tennis match on Saturday night. Despite his wish to see Paris St Germain play Inter Milan, the tournament has placed him in a night session against Austria's Filip Misolic.

The match is set to begin at Court Philippe Chatrier, with the football game in Munich kicking off shortly after. Djokovic expressed his interest in supporting PSG if not scheduled for a night session, but the draw of over 15,000 tennis fans was prioritized by organisers.

Amelie Mauresmo, the tournament director, stated that the Champions League final would not alter their plans. She emphasized their commitment to providing a high-quality tournament experience, despite Djokovic's clear desire to watch the match.

(With inputs from agencies.)