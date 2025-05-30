Ponting Predicts Australia's Lineup For World Test Championship Showdown
Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting has revealed his pick for the playing XI in Australia's World Test Championship final against South Africa. Despite a settled squad, crucial decisions linger over batting positions and the inclusion of Josh Hazlewood. The match starts June 11 at Lord's.
- Country:
- India
Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting has orchestrated his preferred playing XI for the upcoming World Test Championship final against South Africa at Lord's on June 11. The Australian squad, already riding the momentum of a 3-1 series victory over India, faces key strategic decisions for this critical encounter.
Ponting envisions Marnus Labuschagne being pushed up the order to open alongside Usman Khawaja, given recent batting form concerns. Cameron Green's resurgence places him at number three, followed by veteran Steve Smith. The middle order completes itself with Travis Head, Beau Webster, and wicketkeeper Alex Carey. Fast bowlers Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc have guaranteed spots, while Ponting suggests a selection debate between Josh Hazlewood and Scott Boland, contingent on Hazlewood's fitness.
The legendary batsman explained that although Labuschagne's form has been under scrutiny, he is likely to retain his place to maintain team consistency, much like the selectors' approach with David Warner in the previous WTC final. As fans and analysts speculate, Ponting believes Labuschagne will be part of this crucial lineup despite recent challenges at the crease.
ALSO READ
ICC Unveils Record $5.76M Prize Pool for WTC Final at Lord's
Virat Kohli's Transition: From Test Cricket Icon to IPL Champion
Shastri Advocates for Youthful Leadership in Indian Test Cricket
Marnus Labuschagne's Pre-WTC Warm-Up Faces Early Setback
Elite Umpire Squad Announced for WTC Final Showdown at Lord's