Ponting Predicts Australia's Lineup For World Test Championship Showdown

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting has revealed his pick for the playing XI in Australia's World Test Championship final against South Africa. Despite a settled squad, crucial decisions linger over batting positions and the inclusion of Josh Hazlewood. The match starts June 11 at Lord's.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 19:51 IST
Ponting Predicts Australia's Lineup For World Test Championship Showdown
Australia team (Photo: @ICC/ X). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting has orchestrated his preferred playing XI for the upcoming World Test Championship final against South Africa at Lord's on June 11. The Australian squad, already riding the momentum of a 3-1 series victory over India, faces key strategic decisions for this critical encounter.

Ponting envisions Marnus Labuschagne being pushed up the order to open alongside Usman Khawaja, given recent batting form concerns. Cameron Green's resurgence places him at number three, followed by veteran Steve Smith. The middle order completes itself with Travis Head, Beau Webster, and wicketkeeper Alex Carey. Fast bowlers Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc have guaranteed spots, while Ponting suggests a selection debate between Josh Hazlewood and Scott Boland, contingent on Hazlewood's fitness.

The legendary batsman explained that although Labuschagne's form has been under scrutiny, he is likely to retain his place to maintain team consistency, much like the selectors' approach with David Warner in the previous WTC final. As fans and analysts speculate, Ponting believes Labuschagne will be part of this crucial lineup despite recent challenges at the crease.

