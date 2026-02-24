Left Menu

Aftermath of a Drug Lord's Demise: Tourism in Turmoil in Jalisco

Maria Dolores Aguirre's family-run store in Jalisco, Mexico faces an uncertain future after a violent operation against drug lord El Mencho nearby. Concerns rise about safety and tourism amidst clashes between the cartel and Mexican security forces. The Mexican government assures that World Cup events will remain safe.

  Mexico

Maria Dolores Aguirre's family store in Jalisco, Mexico, has thrived off tourism ceaselessly flowing into Tapalpa, a picturesque town set amidst the state's mountains. However, this commerce is threatened following the death of drug kingpin El Mencho in a nearby shootout, raising fears of spiraling violence and its impact on local livelihoods.

President Claudia Sheinbaum assured that there was "no risk" to international sporting events like the 2026 FIFA World Cup despite the recent bloodshed attributed to clashes between the Jalisco New Generation Cartel and Mexican security forces. Residents, including Aguirre, are uncertain, grappling with the implications of the violent operation.

Although the death of Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, has been framed as a success, residents are wary of the cartel's next moves. As tourist hotspots like Puerto Vallarta also face the brunt of cartel reprisals, experts question the lasting impact on the region's tourism-dependent economy.

