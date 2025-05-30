India Shines Bright: Gulveer Singh's Double Gold Highlight at Asian Championships

India's contingent continued its remarkable performance at the Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi, South Korea, on Friday, adding three more gold medals to its tally. With a total of eight golds, seven silvers, and three bronzes, India stands strong in the competition.

Leading the medal haul was Gulveer Singh, who clinched gold in the 5,000m distance race, achieving a time of 13:24.77—beating the previous championship record. Singh had already secured gold in the 10,000m earlier, and his decisive move in the final laps ensured his dominance in the event.

Meanwhile, Parul Chaudhary set a new national record in the women's 3,000m steeplechase with a time of 9:12.96, earning a silver medal. In the field events, Pooja, an 18-year-old high jumper, took gold with a jump of 1.89m. India's Nandini Agasara also shone in the heptathlon, securing yet another gold for the team.