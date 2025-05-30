Thrilling Clashes and Rising Temperatures Mark Sixth Day at the French Open
The sixth day of the French Open witnessed thrilling matches, with notable wins including Ben Shelton's advancement over Matteo Gigante and Jasmine Paolini overpowering Yuliia Starodubtseva. Elena Rybakina will face Iga Swiatek in the next round. As temperatures soared, players like Aryna Sabalenka, Holger Rune, and Tommy Paul secured their spots in the fourth round.
The French Open saw intense action on its sixth day, highlighted by impressive wins and rising temperatures. American 13th seed Ben Shelton defeated Italian Matteo Gigante to reach the last 16 at Roland Garros.
Italian fourth seed Jasmine Paolini cruised past Ukrainian Yuliia Starodubtseva, while Elena Rybakina set up a much-anticipated clash with Iga Swiatek in the fourth round.
The scorching Parisian heat tested players' endurance, yet top seeds like Aryna Sabalenka and Holger Rune triumphed, with Tommy Paul outlasting Karen Khachanov in a grueling match to advance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
