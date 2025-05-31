Left Menu

Sai Sudharsan's Rise: From IPL Star to India's New Test Hope

Sai Sudharsan, Gujarat Titans' standout batter, earns a place in India's Test squad against England after a remarkable IPL 2025 season. The 23-year-old discusses the challenges of shifting from T20 to Test cricket, his aspirations, and areas of personal growth in a press interaction post-IPL.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-05-2025 11:26 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 11:26 IST
Sai Sudharsan's Rise: From IPL Star to India's New Test Hope
Sai Sudharsan (Photo: IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat Titans' prodigious talent Sai Sudharsan has been named in India's Test squad for the upcoming series in England, after excelling in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The young batter's consistent performance was recognized by selectors, rewarding him with a call-up to the national team.

In a candid press interaction, Sudharsan reflected on the challenge of transitioning from the white-ball T20 format to the demands of Test cricket. He emphasized the importance of mindset and decision-making, acknowledging the need for mental adjustment after the fast-paced IPL season.

Sudharsan's recent IPL performance was noteworthy, as he amassed a staggering 759 runs with an average of 54.21. Despite GT's disappointing exit against Mumbai Indians, his individual feats, including six half-centuries and a century, have put him on the brink of fulfilling every cricketer's dream—playing Test cricket for India.

TRENDING

1
Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

 Global
2
Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

 Global
4
Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025