Sai Sudharsan's Rise: From IPL Star to India's New Test Hope

Gujarat Titans' prodigious talent Sai Sudharsan has been named in India's Test squad for the upcoming series in England, after excelling in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The young batter's consistent performance was recognized by selectors, rewarding him with a call-up to the national team.

In a candid press interaction, Sudharsan reflected on the challenge of transitioning from the white-ball T20 format to the demands of Test cricket. He emphasized the importance of mindset and decision-making, acknowledging the need for mental adjustment after the fast-paced IPL season.

Sudharsan's recent IPL performance was noteworthy, as he amassed a staggering 759 runs with an average of 54.21. Despite GT's disappointing exit against Mumbai Indians, his individual feats, including six half-centuries and a century, have put him on the brink of fulfilling every cricketer's dream—playing Test cricket for India.