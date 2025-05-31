Left Menu

Turbulent Times in Sports: From Injuries to Legal Battles

Recent sports news highlights include Atlanta Braves' pitcher AJ Smith-Shawver's season-ending injury, significant performances at the French Open, and a lawsuit against Zion Williamson. In baseball, Mookie Betts is sidelined due to a toe injury, while Shohei Ohtani shines with home runs for the Dodgers. Key player drafts and trades also mark the week.

Updated: 31-05-2025 13:27 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 13:27 IST
Atlanta Braves' pitcher AJ Smith-Shawver will miss the rest of the season, facing a prolonged recovery due to a torn UCL, as reported on Friday.

Meanwhile, the French Open saw thrilling performances, with Carlos Alcaraz advancing and world champions Aryna Sabalenka and Zheng Qinwen excelling amid soaring temperatures.

In legal news, a lawsuit filed against Zion Williamson has surfaced, adding a new dimension to his already prominent career. Amidst numerous sports developments, baseball continues to capture attention with notable player actions and injuries.

