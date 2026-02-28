Writer's Guild Opposes Paramount-Warner Bros. Merger
The Writer's Guild of America has expressed strong opposition to the proposed merger between Paramount Skydance and Warner Bros. Discovery, citing concerns over reduced competition and negative impacts on writers, consumers, and the entertainment industry. The Guild calls for the merger to be blocked to protect industry interests.
The Writer's Guild of America has issued a firm stance against the anticipated merger between Paramount Skydance and Warner Bros. Discovery.
The Guild's statement emphasizes the potential loss of competition that such a merger might cause, warning that it would be detrimental to the industry's writers, consumers, and overall entertainment landscape.
Advocating for the protection of these stakeholders, the Guild asserts that blocking the merger is a necessary step to prevent disastrous consequences.