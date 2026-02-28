Left Menu

Bill Clinton's Congressional Testimony on Epstein: Unprecedented Insights

Former President Bill Clinton testified before Congress about his past interactions with Jeffrey Epstein. Clinton expressed regret over associating with Epstein, insisting he was unaware of any misconduct. The testimony highlighted tensions between Democrats and Republicans regarding the investigation's scope, with Trump’s connections also scrutinized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2026 05:12 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 05:12 IST
Former President Bill Clinton faced a closed-door congressional session on Friday, testifying about his past associations with the late Jeffrey Epstein. Clinton declared that during his time with Epstein, he 'saw nothing that gave me pause,' refuting any knowledge of Epstein's sexual offenses.

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee argued for a similar subpoena for former President Donald Trump, whose ties to Epstein remain under examination. Despite pressure, Committee Chairman James Comer dismissed the suggestion, emphasizing the partisan divide. Both Clintons contend the investigation serves as a veiled effort to shield Trump from scrutiny.

Clinton clarified he would have distanced himself from Epstein had he known of his criminal activities, affirming his willingness to testify. The focus now extends to potential subpoenas for others linked to Epstein, including Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, following inconsistencies in testimony from Hillary Clinton.

