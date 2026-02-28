US Backs Pakistan's Defense in Escalating Tensions with Afghanistan's Taliban

The United States has expressed support for Pakistan's right to defend itself against attacks launched by Afghanistan's Taliban regime. On Friday, Pakistan declared an open war state between the neighboring countries, following retaliatory skirmishes that erupted after last weekend's Pakistani airstrikes on Afghan territory.

The Taliban, characterized by the U.S. as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist group, has a long history of guerrilla warfare. Following decades of conflict with U.S.-led forces, they reclaimed power in Afghanistan in 2021. Pakistan, in response to Taliban attacks and claiming Afghan protection for Pakistani Taliban militants, responded with force, exacerbating the cross-border conflict.

While Pakistan is a key non-NATO ally for the United States, the State Department has condemned the Taliban for failing to meet counterterrorism commitments. Reports indicate heavy losses on both sides as the clashes persist, with the U.S. expressing sorrow over these developments while acknowledging the escalation's impact.