Haiti Elections: Navigating Political Pledges Amidst Gang Warfare
Haiti's National Police Chief, André Jonas Vladimir Paraison, is working on a plan to safely conduct general elections in the face of escalating gang violence. The government aims to hold elections later this year despite challenges including armed gangs controlling significant territories and displacing over 1.4 million people.
The head of Haiti's National Police, André Jonas Vladimir Paraison, stated that authorities are devising a plan to conduct general elections this year amidst severe gang violence. While details remain sparse, Paraison assured that more information will soon be released.
The Provisional Electoral Council has announced registration dates for political parties, aiming for elections in late August with potential runoffs in December. Haiti has not experienced a general election for over a decade, and conditions have deteriorated since the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in 2021.
Paraison acknowledged the magnitude of gang control with armed groups holding sway over critical areas including Port-au-Prince. Despite limited police resources, efforts are underway to reclaim territories and enhance security with support from a UN-backed Kenyan mission. The influx of sophisticated weaponry from abroad continues to fuel the conflict.
