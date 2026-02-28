Left Menu

Haiti Elections: Navigating Political Pledges Amidst Gang Warfare

Haiti's National Police Chief, André Jonas Vladimir Paraison, is working on a plan to safely conduct general elections in the face of escalating gang violence. The government aims to hold elections later this year despite challenges including armed gangs controlling significant territories and displacing over 1.4 million people.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Portauprince | Updated: 28-02-2026 05:07 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 05:07 IST
Haiti Elections: Navigating Political Pledges Amidst Gang Warfare
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The head of Haiti's National Police, André Jonas Vladimir Paraison, stated that authorities are devising a plan to conduct general elections this year amidst severe gang violence. While details remain sparse, Paraison assured that more information will soon be released.

The Provisional Electoral Council has announced registration dates for political parties, aiming for elections in late August with potential runoffs in December. Haiti has not experienced a general election for over a decade, and conditions have deteriorated since the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in 2021.

Paraison acknowledged the magnitude of gang control with armed groups holding sway over critical areas including Port-au-Prince. Despite limited police resources, efforts are underway to reclaim territories and enhance security with support from a UN-backed Kenyan mission. The influx of sophisticated weaponry from abroad continues to fuel the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AI Revives Cold Case: Could Olof Palme's Murder Finally Be Solved?

AI Revives Cold Case: Could Olof Palme's Murder Finally Be Solved?

 Global
2
Chaos on the Avenue: Bolivian Air Force Plane Crash Sparks Money Frenzy

Chaos on the Avenue: Bolivian Air Force Plane Crash Sparks Money Frenzy

 Global
3
Judge Blocks Trump's Refugee Arrest Policy, Defends American Dream

Judge Blocks Trump's Refugee Arrest Policy, Defends American Dream

 Global
4
Greenpeace Faces $345 Million Judgment in Dakota Pipeline Legal Battle

Greenpeace Faces $345 Million Judgment in Dakota Pipeline Legal Battle

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026