Hurricanes Dash Moana Pasifika's Playoff Hopes with Decisive Victory

The Wellington Hurricanes delivered a stunning 64-12 defeat to Moana Pasifika, quelling their aspirations for a Super Rugby Pacific playoff. The victory ensured the defending Auckland Blues progressed to the quarter-finals instead.

Despite a strong start by Moana's Semisi Tupou Ta'eiloa, the Hurricanes, led by skillful performances from Jacob Devery and Devan Flanders, took a significant lead by halftime. Further dominance was displayed by Cam Roigard and Peter Umaga-Jensen in the second half.

The Blues had earlier eliminated the Waratahs' playoff chances with a commanding win. Meanwhile, the Chiefs and Crusaders topped their respective tables, securing favorable positions as the playoffs advance