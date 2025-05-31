Left Menu

Hurricanes Dash Moana Pasifika's Playoff Hopes with Decisive Victory

The Wellington Hurricanes crushed Moana Pasifika's Super Rugby Pacific playoff dreams with a 64-12 win, propelling the Auckland Blues to the quarter-finals. The Hurricanes secured a match against the ACT Brumbies, while the Blues will face the Waikato Chiefs. The Crusaders and Queensland Reds will also compete in the playoffs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-05-2025 14:50 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 14:50 IST
The Wellington Hurricanes delivered a stunning 64-12 defeat to Moana Pasifika, quelling their aspirations for a Super Rugby Pacific playoff. The victory ensured the defending Auckland Blues progressed to the quarter-finals instead.

Despite a strong start by Moana's Semisi Tupou Ta'eiloa, the Hurricanes, led by skillful performances from Jacob Devery and Devan Flanders, took a significant lead by halftime. Further dominance was displayed by Cam Roigard and Peter Umaga-Jensen in the second half.

The Blues had earlier eliminated the Waratahs' playoff chances with a commanding win. Meanwhile, the Chiefs and Crusaders topped their respective tables, securing favorable positions as the playoffs advance

