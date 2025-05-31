Checkmate in the West: Chess Masters Take on Cowboy Challenges

In an unexpected twist, some of the world's top chess players temporarily traded their pawns and bishops for pistols and lassos in the annual Chess Cowboy Challenge hosted in Westernbyen, a Western-themed village near Stavanger, Norway. This event, part of the Norway Chess Games, provided a light-hearted break on a tournament rest day.

This year saw a prestigious lineup from both Norway Chess and Norway Chess Women compete. When Sarasadat Khademalsharieh was unable to participate, Ella Carlsen took her place, proving her mettle in this unconventional setting. Adopting Western monikers like 'Magnus "The Lone GOAT" Carlsen' and 'Hikaru "The Blitz Bandit" Nakamura,' players embraced the cowboy theme with enthusiasm.

The competitors faced a series of Wild West-style tasks including a 'Sheriff's memory test,' gold mining and axe throwing, all designed to test their skills beyond the chessboard. The competition, which paired male and female players into teams, ultimately crowned Magnus and Ella Carlsen as the Chess Sheriffs, with Nakamura and Muzychuk close behind.