Left Menu

Checkmate in the West: Chess Masters Take on Cowboy Challenges

In an entertaining fusion of chess and cowboy skills, top chess players competed in the Chess Cowboy Challenge in Westernbyen, Norway. The event featured a myriad of Western-style challenges, with Magnus and Ella Carlsen emerging victorious. The competition blended strategy with fun in an unforgettable setting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-05-2025 15:42 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 15:42 IST
Checkmate in the West: Chess Masters Take on Cowboy Challenges
All participants of Norway Chess 2025 (Photo: Norway Chess). Image Credit: ANI

In an unexpected twist, some of the world's top chess players temporarily traded their pawns and bishops for pistols and lassos in the annual Chess Cowboy Challenge hosted in Westernbyen, a Western-themed village near Stavanger, Norway. This event, part of the Norway Chess Games, provided a light-hearted break on a tournament rest day.

This year saw a prestigious lineup from both Norway Chess and Norway Chess Women compete. When Sarasadat Khademalsharieh was unable to participate, Ella Carlsen took her place, proving her mettle in this unconventional setting. Adopting Western monikers like 'Magnus "The Lone GOAT" Carlsen' and 'Hikaru "The Blitz Bandit" Nakamura,' players embraced the cowboy theme with enthusiasm.

The competitors faced a series of Wild West-style tasks including a 'Sheriff's memory test,' gold mining and axe throwing, all designed to test their skills beyond the chessboard. The competition, which paired male and female players into teams, ultimately crowned Magnus and Ella Carlsen as the Chess Sheriffs, with Nakamura and Muzychuk close behind.

TRENDING

1
Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

 Global
2
Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

 Global
4
Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025