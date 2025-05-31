Clash of Titans: U Mumba TT vs. PBG Pune Jaguars in UTT Showdown

The highly anticipated Maharashtra Derby is set to ignite the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) Season 6 as U Mumba TT squares off against PBG Pune Jaguars on Sunday. U Mumba TT, featuring World No. 12 Bernadette Szocs of Romania and India's promising star Yashaswini Ghorpade, faces a challenging lineup from the Pune side, led by seasoned Olympian and league mainstay Alvaro Robles. Over 16 days of relentless action, the 23 fiercely contested ties will unfold at Ahmedabad's EKA Arena.

U Mumba TT, captained by the formidable Szocs, aims for a commanding start in the league. The lineup boasts of India's No. 2-ranked women's singles player Yashaswini Ghorpade, who impressed with a stellar UTT debut in 2024. French talent Lilian Bardet rejoins the squad, following an impressive performance last season, supported by rising stars Abhinandh PB and Swastika Ghosh, alongside doubles specialist Akash Pal, adding significant depth to the team.

Meanwhile, PBG Pune Jaguars bring a formidable front, with Olympians Alvaro Robles and Dina Meshref leading the charge. Meshref debuts in UTT with a notable track record, while Robles, a five-season veteran, is recognized for his leadership and exceptional performance stats. His record includes leading the league in serve success and maintaining the highest game-winning rate among male players. Supplementing this core are experienced players like Mudit Dani and Reeth Rishya, with Anirban Ghosh providing doubles versatility. Notably, 19-year-old talent Taneesha Kotecha looks to shine after Pune secured her in the UTT Season 6 auction.