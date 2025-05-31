Left Menu

Karun Nair's Phenomenal Double Century: A Tale of Redemption

Karun Nair showcased a stellar performance with a double century against the England Lions on Day 2 of the first unofficial Test in Canterbury. Chasing redemption, Nair anchored India’s innings with tenacity, achieving his milestone amidst intense pressure, and setting a strong precedent for the Test series against England.

Karun Nair's Phenomenal Double Century: A Tale of Redemption
Karun Nair orchestrated a magnificent comeback, leading India's charge with an exceptional double century against the England Lions during the first unofficial Test in Canterbury.

On Saturday, Nair's innings unfolded under the clear skies, marking a significant chapter in his journey of redemption.

Balancing caution and aggression, Nair left the England Lions' potent pace attack frustrated as he crossed the elusive 200-run threshold with a precise boundary, punctuating a thrilling day of cricket.

Struggling for form in recent competitions, Nair's innings at Canterbury could herald a renaissance as he contends for a coveted spot in the main team for the upcoming Test series against England.

While Dhruv Jurel dazzled before falling short of a ton, India's innings bristled with intent, highlighted by Nair's commanding performance that ended at 204 runs from 281 deliveries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

