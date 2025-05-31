Left Menu

AIFF Revamps Player Welfare & Football Regulations

The All India Football Federation has unveiled significant reforms to its Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players. Effective June 1, these changes prioritize player welfare, enhance women's football rights, reshape youth transfer protocols, and introduce a comprehensive academy accreditation system to bolster football development at multiple levels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-05-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 17:17 IST
AIFF logo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has introduced pivotal amendments to its Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players (RSTP), slated to take effect on June 1, as per the latest AIFF announcement. Key reforms are aimed at bolstering player welfare, with a focus on supporting women's football and youth football more robustly, while also enhancing regulatory transparency.

A prominent feature of the revised regulations is the augmented focus on the rights and welfare of female players. AIFF has rolled out provisions that address menstrual health, enabling female players to take necessary leave during their menstrual cycle. The expanded clauses also cover topics like pregnancy, adoption, and family leave for both players and coaches, striving to foster a more inclusive environment for women in the sport.

The reforms also encompass structural changes in player transfers and youth development protocols. New restrictions are placed on player loan numbers and durations to ensure a level playing field. To protect young talent, the AIFF has updated its minor registration regulations at academies, with an emphasis on child protection in line with FIFA standards. Notably, AIFF also revealed the AIFF Academy Accreditation Rules for the 2025-26 season, with applications open until June 10. High-performing academies could earn up to five-star ratings, while those not meeting the nine-point checklist will receive 'Basic Accreditation' in a new category after the Elite Academy Accreditation's first phase.

