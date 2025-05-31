Oscar Piastri Dominates as McLaren Locks Out Front Row in Spanish Grand Prix Qualifying

In a stellar showing at the Spanish Grand Prix qualifying, Oscar Piastri secured pole position with an impressive time of 1:11.546, outperforming teammate Lando Norris. The McLaren team locked out the front row, showcasing their dominance despite recent aerodynamic challenges.

Max Verstappen of Red Bull, last year's winner, was third fastest, while Mercedes' George Russell will start fourth. Lewis Hamilton, a seven-time world champion, managed a fifth-place start for Ferrari, edging out teammate Charles Leclerc.

Alpine's Pierre Gasly qualified eighth, as McLaren Team Principal Andrea Stella dismissed concerns over flexi-wing rules impacting their performance. Spanish fans cheered Fernando Alonso, who secured tenth on the grid, while Yuki Tsunoda and Franco Colapinto faced challenges at the back of the field.