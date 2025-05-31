Left Menu

Oscar Piastri Dominates as McLaren Locks Out Front Row in Spanish Grand Prix Qualifying

In a commanding performance, Oscar Piastri claimed pole position at the Spanish Grand Prix, surpassing teammate Lando Norris. McLaren dominated the front row, leaving last year's winner Max Verstappen in third. Lewis Hamilton qualified fifth, and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was seventh, despite running low on new tires.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-05-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 22:06 IST
Oscar Piastri Dominates as McLaren Locks Out Front Row in Spanish Grand Prix Qualifying
Oscar Piastri

In a stellar showing at the Spanish Grand Prix qualifying, Oscar Piastri secured pole position with an impressive time of 1:11.546, outperforming teammate Lando Norris. The McLaren team locked out the front row, showcasing their dominance despite recent aerodynamic challenges.

Max Verstappen of Red Bull, last year's winner, was third fastest, while Mercedes' George Russell will start fourth. Lewis Hamilton, a seven-time world champion, managed a fifth-place start for Ferrari, edging out teammate Charles Leclerc.

Alpine's Pierre Gasly qualified eighth, as McLaren Team Principal Andrea Stella dismissed concerns over flexi-wing rules impacting their performance. Spanish fans cheered Fernando Alonso, who secured tenth on the grid, while Yuki Tsunoda and Franco Colapinto faced challenges at the back of the field.

TRENDING

1
Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

 Global
2
Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

 Global
4
Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025