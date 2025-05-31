Intense Matchups Await in French Open Fourth Round

The French Open enters its fourth round with a collection of thrilling matchups, prominently featuring Aryna Sabalenka and Carlos Alcaraz. Sabalenka, seeking her first French Open crown, goes head-to-head with American Amanda Anisimova, who is aiming for a comeback after stepping back for mental health reasons.

On the men's side, Carlos Alcaraz, the defending champion, is set to clash with Ben Shelton, who recently discovered success on clay. The American aims to carve his place in a tournament where his compatriots haven't historically excelled.

Iga Swiatek, a dominant force on clay, prepares for a testing encounter with Elena Rybakina. Despite previous setbacks against the Kazakhstani player, Swiatek remains optimistic as she continues her journey toward another Grand Slam title.

(With inputs from agencies.)