Inter Milan's Champions League Rollercoaster Ends in Heartbreak

Inter Milan's impressive Champions League campaign ended in disappointment with a 5-0 loss to PSG in the final after a heroic comeback against Barcelona in the semis. Despite early promise, the team fell short both domestically and in Europe, reflecting on the season's highs and lows.

Munich | Updated: 01-06-2025 10:56 IST
Inter Milan's dream of Champions League glory was shattered with a crushing 5-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain, marking the largest margin in a European Cup final. The loss overshadowed an otherwise remarkable season for the Nerazzurri, highlighted by a breathtaking 7-6 aggregate victory over Barcelona in the semifinals.

Inter's quest for silverware was fraught with challenges, losing out on the Serie A title to Napoli, and bowing out to AC Milan in the Italian Cup semifinals. President Giuseppe Marotta and midfielder Nicolò Barella acknowledged the bitter ending but emphasized the strength and resilience shown throughout the journey.

The final in Munich underscored Inter's struggles, as PSG's early intensity and precision proved insurmountable. Despite the setback, coach Simone Inzaghi expressed pride in his squad's achievements and remained non-committal about his future, with the team eyeing redemption at the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup.

