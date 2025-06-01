Left Menu

Thrilling Showdowns at French Open Day Eight

Day eight of the French Open features exciting match-ups as play begins under partly cloudy skies. Highlights include Jasmine Paolini versus Elina Svitolina, Aryna Sabalenka's face-off against Amanda Anisimova, and defending champion Carlos Alcaraz taking on Ben Shelton.

The eighth day of the French Open kicked off under partly cloudy skies, with temperatures around 20 degrees Celsius. This set the stage for an action-packed day at Court Philippe-Chatrier, where last year's runner-up Jasmine Paolini faces 13th-seed Elina Svitolina in a highly anticipated women's fourth-round match.

Aryna Sabalenka, the women's top seed, and reigning men's champion Carlos Alcaraz both face challenges from American players. Additionally, tennis enthusiasts are eager to watch Iga Swiatek, a four-time champion, take on Elena Rybakina, adding to the day's electrifying match-ups on Philippe-Chatrier.

Meanwhile, Court Suzanne-Lenglen promises its own excitement, featuring match-ups such as Alexei Popyrin against Tommy Paul, Liudmila Samsonova versus Zheng Qinwen, and Frances Tiafoe facing Daniel Altmaier. Fans can expect a full day of thrilling tennis as players vie for a place in the next round.

