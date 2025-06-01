Left Menu

Thrilling Rounds at the Austrian Alpine Open: A Nail-Biting Finish Awaits

Veer Ahlawat completes the third day of the Austrian Alpine Open with an even par round, maintaining a position tied for 28th. Marcel Schneider leads with 15-under, followed closely by Nicolai Von Dellingshausen and Jeff Winther. Ahlawat's steady performance marks his return after making the cut since March.

  • Country:
  • Austria

In an exciting third day at the Austrian Alpine Open, Veer Ahlawat played a consistent round of even par, balancing three birdies against three bogeys to maintain a tie for the 28th position. This marks a notable comeback for Ahlawat, who last made the cut back in March at the Hero Indian Open.

Germany's Marcel Schneider continues to dominate the field, leading with an impressive 15-under par heading into the final day, following his dynamic third round score of 66. His closest competition is fellow German Nicolai Von Dellingshausen, trailing by just one stroke. Delighting spectators, Schneider maintained his lead with critical birdies in the back nine.

Adding to the day's drama, Denmark's Jeff Winther surged to third place after producing an astounding round of eight under 62, now just two strokes behind the leading Schneider. With competitors tightly packed near the top, the final day promises thrilling action at the picturesque setting of the Austrian Alps.

(With inputs from agencies.)

