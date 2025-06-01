Left Menu

Thrilling Quarter-Finals Set at French Open 2023

On the eighth day of the French Open, Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen advances after defeating Liudmila Samsonova. Elina Svitolina stuns Jasmine Paolini in a comeback win, while Tommy Paul becomes the first American man in 22 years to reach the last eight. Top seeds face off in crucial matches.

Day eight of the French Open 2023 saw Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen overcome 19th seed Liudmila Samsonova to reach the quarter-finals. With a score of 7-6(5) 1-6 6-3, Zheng sets up a clash with either world number one Aryna Sabalenka or American 16th seed Amanda Anisimova.

In an impressive display of resilience, Ukrainian 13th seed Elina Svitolina defeated last year's runner-up Jasmine Paolini in a dramatic comeback. Svitolina saved three match points before clinching the second-set tiebreak and ultimately taking the match 4-6 7-6(6) 6-1.

Meanwhile, American Tommy Paul made history as the first U.S. male player in two decades to reach the quarter-finals of the French Open, after a straight-set victory over Australian Alexei Popyrin. Anticipation builds as top seeds face off in upcoming rounds.

