Thrilling Quarter-Finals Set at French Open 2023

Day eight of the French Open 2023 saw Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen overcome 19th seed Liudmila Samsonova to reach the quarter-finals. With a score of 7-6(5) 1-6 6-3, Zheng sets up a clash with either world number one Aryna Sabalenka or American 16th seed Amanda Anisimova.

In an impressive display of resilience, Ukrainian 13th seed Elina Svitolina defeated last year's runner-up Jasmine Paolini in a dramatic comeback. Svitolina saved three match points before clinching the second-set tiebreak and ultimately taking the match 4-6 7-6(6) 6-1.

Meanwhile, American Tommy Paul made history as the first U.S. male player in two decades to reach the quarter-finals of the French Open, after a straight-set victory over Australian Alexei Popyrin. Anticipation builds as top seeds face off in upcoming rounds.