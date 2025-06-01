Swiatek Prevails in Thrilling French Open Encounter

Defending French Open champion Iga Swiatek overcame a formidable challenge from Elena Rybakina to secure her place in the quarter-finals, showcasing resilience in a three-set match. Despite losing the first set 1-6, Swiatek rallied to win the next two, 6-3, 7-5.

In other matches, Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen defeated Liudmila Samsonova to advance, while Elina Svitolina staged an epic comeback, defeating Jasmine Paolini after saving match points. American Tommy Paul also made headlines, becoming the first U.S. male to reach the quarter-finals in 22 years.

As the tournament progresses, fans eagerly anticipate upcoming matches with top-seeded players like Aryna Sabalenka and Carlos Alcaraz facing challenges. Cloudy skies and a comfortable 20 degrees Celsius marked the day's play at Roland Garros.