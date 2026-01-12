Left Menu

CAF Probes Violent Clashes After Africa Cup of Nations Quarter-Finals

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) is investigating violent incidents after Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals. Altercations followed Morocco's victory over Cameroon and Nigeria's win against Algeria, leading to potential sanctions. The Algerian Football Federation has filed a complaint concerning the referee's performance, highlighting ongoing issues in African football.

CAF Probes Violent Clashes After Africa Cup of Nations Quarter-Finals
The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced an investigation into violent incidents occurring after the conclusion of two Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final matches over the weekend.

Violence broke out between players and journalists following Morocco's victory over Cameroon in Rabat and Nigeria's triumph against Algeria in Agadir, as captured on social media.

CAF condemned the inappropriate behavior and revealed that the Disciplinary Board will deliberate on the evidence and consider imposing sanctions.

