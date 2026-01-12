CAF Probes Violent Clashes After Africa Cup of Nations Quarter-Finals

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced an investigation into violent incidents occurring after the conclusion of two Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final matches over the weekend.

Violence broke out between players and journalists following Morocco's victory over Cameroon in Rabat and Nigeria's triumph against Algeria in Agadir, as captured on social media.

CAF condemned the inappropriate behavior and revealed that the Disciplinary Board will deliberate on the evidence and consider imposing sanctions.

