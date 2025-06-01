Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Kano Athletes Perish in Devastating Bus Crash

A tragic bus accident in Kano, Nigeria, resulted in the death of 22 athletes returning from the National Sports Festival. The bus veered off Chiromawa Bridge, plunging into disaster. Survivors were hospitalized, as the state declared a day of mourning and offered support to victims' families.

A devastating bus accident has claimed the lives of at least 22 athletes in Nigeria's Kano state. The athletes were returning home from the Nigerian National Sports Festival when their bus veered off the Chiromawa Bridge and plunged off the Kano-Zaria expressway.

The cause of the tragic accident, witnessed on a recent Saturday, remains unknown. The bus was transporting over 30 passengers, including athletes, coaches, and sporting officials representing Kano at the bi-annual sporting event held in Ogun state.

Kano's governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has declared a day of mourning. Each victim's family is to receive 1 million naira and food supplies as support. Road accidents are frequent in Nigeria due to poor road conditions and lax traffic law enforcement.

