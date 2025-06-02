Left Menu

Gukesh Triumphs Over Carlsen: Making Chess History

Gukesh, reigning world chess champion, defeated Magnus Carlsen for the first time in a classical game at Norway Chess. The victory propels Gukesh to third place, just one point behind the leader. This breakthrough win enhances the teenager's confidence, promising a competitive future in chess.

Updated: 02-06-2025 01:30 IST
Gukesh
  • Country:
  • Norway

In a stunning turn of events at Norway Chess, Indian chess prodigy Gukesh overcame Magnus Carlsen, the world No.1, for the first time in a classical match. The victory marks a significant career milestone for Gukesh, who had recently suffered a setback against Carlsen in the tournament's opening round.

Gukesh's triumph on Sunday, achieved after a nerve-wracking 62-move battle lasting over four hours, catapulted him to third place in the rankings with 8.5 points. He now stands just one point behind co-leaders Carlsen and American Fabiano Caruana, signaling a thrilling contest ahead.

Polish coach Grzegorz Gajewski hailed the win as a massive confidence boost for the 19-year-old. 'Once you've done it, you know you can do it again,' he said, underscoring the impact of Gukesh's performance on Indian chess and the ongoing tournament.

