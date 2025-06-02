A Decisive Duel: Italy Faces Norway in World Cup Qualifier
Italy, led by manager Luciano Spalletti, views their World Cup qualifier against Norway as crucial. With a strong start to their campaign, Norway poses a significant challenge. Italy, seeking their first finals since 2014, must harness their potential to succeed in Group I.
Italy's manager, Luciano Spalletti, has identified the upcoming clash against Norway as a pivotal moment in their 2026 World Cup qualifying journey. With preparations underway, the team is poised to bring their full potential to Oslo.
Norway has made an impressive start in Group I, boasting six points from two matches and nine goals. In contrast, Italy is commencing their qualifiers after participating in the Nations League, where they faced a setback against Germany.
Spalletti emphasized the importance of this match, highlighting the duty to qualify for the World Cup. Meanwhile, Norway's coach, Stale Solbakken, believes the tie is evenly matched, asserting that playing on home soil gives them confidence.