A Decisive Duel: Italy Faces Norway in World Cup Qualifier

Italy's manager, Luciano Spalletti, has identified the upcoming clash against Norway as a pivotal moment in their 2026 World Cup qualifying journey. With preparations underway, the team is poised to bring their full potential to Oslo.

Norway has made an impressive start in Group I, boasting six points from two matches and nine goals. In contrast, Italy is commencing their qualifiers after participating in the Nations League, where they faced a setback against Germany.

Spalletti emphasized the importance of this match, highlighting the duty to qualify for the World Cup. Meanwhile, Norway's coach, Stale Solbakken, believes the tie is evenly matched, asserting that playing on home soil gives them confidence.