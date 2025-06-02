Swiatek and Alcaraz Shine at French Open; MLB Action Intensifies

Iga Swiatek pulled off a stirring comeback against Elena Rybakina at the French Open, securing a place in the quarter-finals with scores of 1-6, 6-3, 7-5. Despite an initial setback, Swiatek demonstrated resilience on the clay court, aiming for a fifth title.

Carlos Alcaraz continues to impress at the French Open, securing his place in the quarter-finals for the fourth consecutive year by defeating Ben Shelton. The Spaniard's quest for another title saw him overcoming a challenging match with dedication.

In MLB, notable developments included Christian Yelich's injury for the Brewers, while Jose Quintana made a comeback start. The Washington Nationals tied a 77-year-old National League record with a remarkable first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks, marking an eventful weekend in sports.