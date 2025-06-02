Sprint Sensations: Exciting Races at Grand Slam Track Meet

In a weekend of nail-biting athletic feats, the Grand Slam Track meet in Philadelphia showcased some remarkable performances. Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, known for her prowess in the 400m hurdles, made a notable entry into the 100m with a time of 11.21 seconds, placing second behind Jamaica's Ackera Nugent.

Ackera Nugent clinched victory with 11.11 seconds in the 100m, completing a triumphant weekend by dominating the women's short hurdles group. American star Melissa Jefferson-Wooden sprinted to glory, clocking 10.73 seconds in the 100m and capturing the short sprints group with 24 points after excelling in the 200 meters on Saturday.

Dominican Republic's Marileidy Paulino stole the spotlight in the women's long sprints, while Britain's Lina Nielsen and Etiopia Diribe Welteji claimed wins in the 400m hurdles and 800m, respectively. The meet will wrap up in Los Angeles from June 27-29.