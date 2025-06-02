Cruz Azul made history on Sunday by securing their seventh CONCACAF Champions Cup title, equalling a long-standing record. The Mexican club displayed a masterclass in football, overwhelming Canada's Vancouver Whitecaps 5-0 at the Olympic Stadium. With this victory, they join Club America as the most decorated clubs in the competition's six-decade history.

The home team fired on all cylinders from the get-go, with Carlos Rotondi setting up captain Ignacio Rivero for the opening goal in the eighth minute. Lorenzo Faravelli extended the lead 20 minutes later with an impressive strike, while Angel Sepulveda's close-range effort made it 3-0 in the 37th minute.

Mateusz Bogusz furthered the lead just before halftime, while a header from Sepulveda in the second half sealed the crushing victory. This win not only highlights Cruz Azul's football prowess but also emphasizes Canadian club Vancouver's continuing struggle to claim their first continental title.

(With inputs from agencies.)