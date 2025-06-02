Left Menu

Shreyas Iyer Leads PBKS to IPL Final: A Captain's Journey Unveiled

Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer discusses team dynamics and his journey leading three different franchises to the IPL final. Following PBKS's victory in Qualifier 2, Iyer credits positive team environments and emphasizes nurturing young talent. PBKS will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the final at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-06-2025 10:21 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 10:21 IST
Shreyas Iyer Leads PBKS to IPL Final: A Captain's Journey Unveiled
Shreyas Iyer. (Photo- IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a historic achievement, Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer has steered his team to the IPL final, becoming the first player to lead three different franchises to the final. Iyer's leadership, marked by his positive outlook and focus on team dynamics, has been instrumental in Punjab Kings' triumph in Qualifier 2.

Discussing his mindset during the IPL mega auction, Iyer revealed his desire to join a team with a supportive environment. He praised the current management and shared his approach towards fostering young, uncapped talent, allowing them the freedom to evolve under pressure while drawing on their creative strategies.

The Punjab Kings reached the final after a successful 5-wicket win over Mumbai Indians, thanks in part to Iyer's match-winning performance. As they prepare to face Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Ahmedabad, Iyer emphasizes staying in the moment and celebrating this significant milestone. The final showdown promises to be an exhilarating encounter at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Controversy

Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Contr...

 Global
2
Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

 Global
3
Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spotlight

Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spot...

 Global
4
Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare’s hidden workforce left behind in AI revolution

Black-hat SEO driving massive surge in e-commerce fraud

AI’s deepening impact on cities, climate and global labor justice

AI system tracks leaked ID images online in real time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025