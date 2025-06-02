Shreyas Iyer Leads PBKS to IPL Final: A Captain's Journey Unveiled

In a historic achievement, Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer has steered his team to the IPL final, becoming the first player to lead three different franchises to the final. Iyer's leadership, marked by his positive outlook and focus on team dynamics, has been instrumental in Punjab Kings' triumph in Qualifier 2.

Discussing his mindset during the IPL mega auction, Iyer revealed his desire to join a team with a supportive environment. He praised the current management and shared his approach towards fostering young, uncapped talent, allowing them the freedom to evolve under pressure while drawing on their creative strategies.

The Punjab Kings reached the final after a successful 5-wicket win over Mumbai Indians, thanks in part to Iyer's match-winning performance. As they prepare to face Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Ahmedabad, Iyer emphasizes staying in the moment and celebrating this significant milestone. The final showdown promises to be an exhilarating encounter at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

(With inputs from agencies.)