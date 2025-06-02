James Anderson's T20 Comeback: A Blast from the Past

James Anderson, the iconic English pacer, marked a remarkable return to T20 cricket after over a decade, dazzling fans with his performance in the T20 Blast match for Lancashire against Durham. Anderson, who had stepped away from international cricket, showcased the longevity of his talents, achieving his best T20 figures.

In a thrilling display, the 42-year-old secured 3/17 in four overs, demonstrating an economy rate of 4.25. Anderson's stellar bowling reduced Durham to 3/46 in just over seven overs, as he dismissed pivotal batsmen including Graham Clark, Alex Lees, and Colin Ackermann. Despite Durham's effort, led by James Neesham with an unbeaten 40, the Lancashire team comfortably chased down the target.

This match marked Anderson's first T20 appearance since his 2014 outing, where he went wicketless. While he's open to potential franchise opportunities, Anderson remains a testament to the enduring spirit within cricket. His one-year county commitment ensures he continues to grace the stage in both County Championship and T20 Blast formats.

(With inputs from agencies.)