Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Lightning sign F Yanni Gourde to 6-year, $14M extension

The Tampa Bay Lightning signed forward Yanni Gourde to a six-year extension worth $14 million on Monday. Gourde, 33, was set to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1.

Soccer-FIFA's inaugural Club World Cup set to kick off in the US amid challenges

FIFA's billion-dollar gamble to revolutionise club football begins a week on Sunday with plenty of cash up for grabs but questionable enthusiasm as 32 teams prepare to contest the expanded Club World Cup in 12 stadiums across the United States. The tournament – designed as a glittering showcase ahead of the 2026 World Cup – has had to contend with the prospect of empty seats along with controversial qualification rules and player welfare concerns after an exhausting European season.

Tennis-Djokovic hits French Open ton, Sinner sublime, Bublik stuns Draper

Three-times champion Novak Djokovic reached a century of wins at the French Open in a straight sets victory against Cameron Norrie on Monday and top seed Jannik Sinner produced another masterclass to also blaze into the quarter-finals. Men's fifth seed Jack Draper bowed out though, as did women's third seed Jessica Pegula who was stunned by world France's world number 361 Lois Boisson.

Lions C Frank Ragnow retires at age 29

Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow is calling it a career after seven NFL seasons. In a post to social media, Ragnow confirmed reports of his impending retirement, saying he's ready to prioritize health and family two weeks after his 29th birthday.

Athletics-Gold medallist Thomas harassed by bettor at Grand Slam Track

Three-times Olympic gold medallist Gabby Thomas said she was verbally abused at the Grand Slam Track meet in Philadelphia last weekend, the latest incident of harassment the American has reported this year. Thomas, who won gold in the 200 metres, and 4x100m and 4x400m relays at the Paris Games, said in a post on X that a man followed her around the track while she took pictures for fans and signed autographs, shouting personal insults at her.

Raptors' odds to land Giannis Antetokounmpo shorten amid reports

Giannis Antetokounmpo is favored to stay with the Milwaukee Bucks amid increasing speculation that the two-time NBA MVP is open to being traded this offseason. The Bucks are the odds-on favorite at -140 by DraftKings to be the team Antetokounmpo is playing for in his first minute of the 2025-26 regular season. That's well ahead of the San Antonio Spurs (+380) and Houston Rockets (+450).

Mets squander late lead, then hold off Dodgers in 10

Francisco Alvarez and Francisco Lindor each drove in runs to open the 10th inning and the visiting New York Mets held off the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-3 on Monday while extending their winning streak to four games. Lindor homered on the second pitch of the game, and Mets right-hander Paul Blackburn went five scoreless innings in his season debut. Closer Edwin Diaz (3-0) had his first blown save before picking up the win, while Jose Butto recorded the final two outs for his first save of the year.

MLB roundup: Brewers nip Reds, run win streak to 8

Christian Yelich hit a tiebreaking solo homer in the third inning and the visiting Milwaukee Brewers held on to win their eighth in a row, 3-2, against the Cincinnati Reds in the opener of their three-game series on Monday evening. Sal Frelick had two hits and a run scored for the Brewers, who had not won eight in a row since a nine-game winning streak in August 2023. Brewers right-hander Aaron Civale (1-1) allowed two runs and seven hits over 5 1/3 innings. He struck out five and walked one in his fourth start of the season.

Patriots WR Stefon Diggs appears at OTAs after viral boat video

After missing the New England Patriots' first five days of organized team activities, veteran wide receiver Stefon Diggs showed up for Monday's session at Gillette Stadium and participated in some drills. Diggs' appearance was noteworthy not just because veterans aren't required to take part in OTAs, but because the four-time Pro Bowler recently went viral on social media due to a video of him enjoying himself on a boat with three bikini-clad women that included top-selling rapper Cardi B.

Cameron Young bests Max Homa, Rickie Fowler in U.S. Open qualifying playoff

Cameron Young made a birdie putt to win a five-for-one playoff at his U.S. Open final qualifying site Monday -- and all but ensured that Max Homa and Rickie Fowler would not qualify for the major. The playoff at the star-studded Columbus, Ohio, qualifying site was the highlight of a busy Monday billed as the longest day in golf.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)