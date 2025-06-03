Left Menu

Tennis-Kyrgios withdraws from Wimbledon due to injury setback

This is just a bump in the road though, and I'm already working hard to get back stronger than ever." Wimbledon, the third Grand Slam of the year, starts on June 30.

Reuters | Updated: 03-06-2025 14:08 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 14:08 IST
Tennis-Kyrgios withdraws from Wimbledon due to injury setback

Nick Kyrgios will miss Wimbledon and the entire grasscourt season due to a minor setback in his recovery from injury, the Australian said on Tuesday. The 30-year-old has struggled with a litany of foot, knee and wrist injuries since his runner-up finish at Wimbledon in 2022 and has played only four singles matches this year.

He recorded his first singles win since 2022 at the Miami Open in March but pulled out of the French Open with a knee issue. "I've hit a small setback in my recovery and unfortunately won't make it back for grass season this year," Kyrgios posted on social media.

"I know how much you've all been looking forward to seeing me out there, and I'm genuinely sorry to disappoint. This is just a bump in the road though, and I'm already working hard to get back stronger than ever." Wimbledon, the third Grand Slam of the year, starts on June 30.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

 Australia
2
Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
3
UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

 Global
4
Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Tools Are Treating Depression in Clinics, But Are They Ready for the Front Line?

Countering Deepfakes: Recent Trends and Challenges in Video Manipulation Detection

Why Fewer Startups Thrive: The Hidden Role of Aging and Consumer Brand Loyalty

Toward Safer Streets: How Togo Plans to Fix Lomé’s Urban Transport Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025