Amandeep Drall Eyes More Victory in Women's Pro Golf Tour

After breaking her 15-month-long title drought, Amandeep Drall is set to continue her momentum as she competes in the eighth leg of the Women's Pro Golf Tour. Drall, a 29-year-old from Kapurthala, has consistently won titles since turning professional in 2015, making her a formidable contender.

She joins her close friend Vani Kapoor, the current leader in Indian domestic golf, having secured three titles this season. Despite missing several opportunities due to international commitments, Kapoor boasts around 30 wins over recent years. Drall, although eligible for international competitions, is currently focusing on strengthening her performance in the domestic circuit.

Further intensifying the competition, notable players like Hitaashee Bakshi and Sneha Singh are competing on the Ladies European Tour. Meanwhile, prominent talents such as Ridhima Dilawari, Gaurika Bishnoi, Neha Tripathi, and others are entering the field, which this week comprises 38 players including six amateurs representing India's next generation of golf stars.

