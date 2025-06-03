Calls for Rescheduling as Sabalenka Advances in French Open

Top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka secured a spot in the French Open semifinals following her victory over Zheng Qinwen in front of a sparse crowd at Court Philippe Chatrier. The quarter-final match's low attendance has sparked calls for high-profile games to be rescheduled for later slots to attract more fans.

Despite her win, Sabalenka believes the match's timing could have been better. Matches at 11 a.m., especially on corporate days, see many seats left empty as fans prioritize lunch over tennis. She suggests evening slots, which are currently devoid of women's matches, could provide better exposure.

This year's scheduling has faced criticism and highlights a broader issue about equal treatment in tennis scheduling. Sabalenka emphasizes that women deserve the same spotlight as men, as these matches provide critical competitive experiences. She looks forward to her upcoming showdown with Iga Swiatek with excitement and determination.

(With inputs from agencies.)