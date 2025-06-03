Mumbai's T20 League Returns: Cricket Frenzy Set to Ignite with Season 3

The T20 Mumbai League 2025 is set to captivate cricket enthusiasts as it returns for its third season. Launching on June 4 at the DY Patil and Wankhede Stadiums, the league will feature eight formidable teams competing in 23 exhilarating matches over nine action-packed days.

Established in 2018, this domestic T20 tournament has spotlighted emerging talent, serving as a springboard for players who have excelled at higher levels. Notable stars such as Shivam Dube and Shams Mulani have risen through its ranks. After a six-year hiatus, the league promises dynamic performances, blending international figures like Suryakumar Yadav and local prodigies like Musheer Khan.

Ajinkya Naik, President of the Mumbai Cricket Association, highlighted the league's role in nurturing youthful ambitions and building pathways to international cricket. The anticipated season will commence with ARCS Andheri facing off against the SoBo Mumbai Falcons. The opening day will be a spectacle, with additional clashes featuring Triumph Knights and the Eagle Thane Strikers at DY Patil Stadium.

