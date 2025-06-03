FIFA's Bold $1 Billion Venture: The Expanded Club World Cup

FIFA is poised to revolutionize club football as it kicks off the expanded Club World Cup, a high-stakes competition with a $1 billion prize pool. Set to take place in 12 stadiums across the United States, the event features 32 teams competing for the title, but ticket sales remain sluggish, threatening attendance numbers.

The tournament, viewed as a precursor to the 2026 World Cup, faces challenges ranging from contentious qualification rules to concerns over player fatigue post-European season. Inter Miami's inclusion, despite playoff exit, underscores controversy, while a shared ownership issue led to Club Leon's exclusion.

Nevertheless, FIFA remains optimistic with robust global interest reflected in ticket sales from over 130 countries. The competition, supported by a $1 billion TV rights deal with DAZN, promises a lucrative $2 billion in projected revenues. For FIFA, the event not only tests America's appetite for football but also serves as a critical step in cementing its commercial ambitions globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)