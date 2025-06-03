Left Menu

Bengaluru's Struggle: IPL Final Heartbreak

In the IPL final, Royal Challengers Bengaluru scored 190 for nine against Punjab Kings. Despite promising starts, each RCB batter failed to capitalize. Star player Virat Kohli was unable to anchor the innings effectively. Punjab's Kyle Jamieson had a major impact with key wickets, dimming Bengaluru's hopes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 03-06-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 21:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tense IPL final clash on Tuesday, Royal Challengers Bengaluru posted a total of 190 for nine against Punjab Kings but fell short of putting substantial pressure on the scoreboard. The much-anticipated contest saw RCB struggling to convert solid starts into substantial scores, contributing to their defeat.

Virat Kohli, trying to anchor the innings, managed just 43 runs from 35 balls, failing to produce the big innings his team required. The team slowed significantly after the initial powerplay, garnering just 42 runs between overs 6-11, highlighting their cautious approach.

Pivotal to the narrative was Punjab's Kyle Jamieson, who delivered a crucial bowling performance with figures of 3 for 48, taking down vital RCB players at critical moments. His efforts, alongside Arshdeep Singh's impressive final over, curtailed RCB's innings, preventing them from crossing the 200-mark.

(With inputs from agencies.)

