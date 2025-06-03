Bengaluru's Struggle: IPL Final Heartbreak

In a tense IPL final clash on Tuesday, Royal Challengers Bengaluru posted a total of 190 for nine against Punjab Kings but fell short of putting substantial pressure on the scoreboard. The much-anticipated contest saw RCB struggling to convert solid starts into substantial scores, contributing to their defeat.

Virat Kohli, trying to anchor the innings, managed just 43 runs from 35 balls, failing to produce the big innings his team required. The team slowed significantly after the initial powerplay, garnering just 42 runs between overs 6-11, highlighting their cautious approach.

Pivotal to the narrative was Punjab's Kyle Jamieson, who delivered a crucial bowling performance with figures of 3 for 48, taking down vital RCB players at critical moments. His efforts, alongside Arshdeep Singh's impressive final over, curtailed RCB's innings, preventing them from crossing the 200-mark.

(With inputs from agencies.)