Left Menu

Bengaluru's Triumph: Virat Kohli Leads Royal Challengers to Historic IPL Victory

Royal Challengers Bengaluru, led by Virat Kohli, clinched their maiden IPL title against Punjab Kings, winning by six runs. Despite posting a modest 190-9, Bengaluru's bowling proved decisive, thwarting Punjab's chase at 184-7. The victory marked a significant milestone for Kohli and the team, ending their 17-year championship drought.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 01:27 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 01:27 IST
Bengaluru's Triumph: Virat Kohli Leads Royal Challengers to Historic IPL Victory
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a thrilling finale, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, spearheaded by the prolific Virat Kohli, clinched their first Indian Premier League title by overcoming Punjab Kings by a narrow six-run margin on Tuesday in Ahmedabad.

Batting first, Bengaluru posted a challenging score of 190-9. Kohli anchored their innings with a composed 43. However, it was their disciplined bowling attack that secured the title despite Punjab's Shashank Singh's valiant unbeaten 61 off 30 balls.

Bengaluru captain Rajat Patidar praised the team's resilience and execution, emphasizing that it was a historic moment for the team and their steadfast fans. Punjab captain Shreyas Iyer acknowledged the fearlessness of his young squad and vowed to return stronger next season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models revolutionize disease-resistant crop breeding for global food security

Supreme audit institutions must embrace AI or risk obsolescence

AI-powered autopsies reshape forensic medicine with cultural and ethical advantages

Why AI must be governed as complex system, not just regulated technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025