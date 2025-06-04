Bengaluru's Triumph: Virat Kohli Leads Royal Challengers to Historic IPL Victory

In a thrilling finale, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, spearheaded by the prolific Virat Kohli, clinched their first Indian Premier League title by overcoming Punjab Kings by a narrow six-run margin on Tuesday in Ahmedabad.

Batting first, Bengaluru posted a challenging score of 190-9. Kohli anchored their innings with a composed 43. However, it was their disciplined bowling attack that secured the title despite Punjab's Shashank Singh's valiant unbeaten 61 off 30 balls.

Bengaluru captain Rajat Patidar praised the team's resilience and execution, emphasizing that it was a historic moment for the team and their steadfast fans. Punjab captain Shreyas Iyer acknowledged the fearlessness of his young squad and vowed to return stronger next season.

(With inputs from agencies.)