RCB's Triumph and Ambition: Bobat's Vision for a Winning Streak

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's director of cricket, Mo Bobat, celebrated the team's IPL victory after 18 years and aims for a second consecutive title. Praising Virat Kohli and the team's collective effort, Bobat urged players to cultivate a winning mindset. He appreciated contributions from everyone involved in the success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 04-06-2025 14:23 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 14:23 IST
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) emerged victorious in the IPL after 18 years, under the strategic leadership of director of cricket, Mo Bobat. Addressing the team after their triumph over Punjab Kings by six runs, Bobat lauded Virat Kohli's relentless dedication and emphasized turning victory into a habit.

Bobat highlighted the 'special' nature of RCB's journey, crediting the team's aggressive play and the crafted environment for inspiring their success. He called for the players to get 'addicted to winning' as they aim to secure back-to-back titles, an achievement matched by only two teams in IPL history.

Recognizing the collective effort, Bobat thanked every member, from players to support staff, for their contributions. His speech reflected on overcoming challenges, such as injuries and disruptions, and celebrated individual performances, showcasing a united front responsible for RCB's landmark victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

