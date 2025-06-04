Millie Bright Withdraws from England's Euro Squad: A Glimpse into Her Heart-Wrenching Decision

Millie Bright, Chelsea's dependable defender, announced her unforeseen withdrawal from England's forthcoming Euro 2025 squad, attributing her decision to mental and physical exhaustion. Bright conveyed her heartfelt decision through an Instagram post, acknowledging the team's and fans' deserve a player who can commit fully.

The 31-year-old veteran, England's vice-captain, described the move as one of the toughest she has ever had to make. Echoing her sentiments, she had earlier withdrawn from the Nations League matches against Portugal and Spain, citing similar health constraints at the end of the domestic season.

This news arrives as a double blow to Sarina Wiegman's squad, following the retirement of goalkeeper Mary Earps and Fran Kirby's international retirement. As one of the game's esteemed defenders, Bright was instrumental in Chelsea's success, lifting them to their sixth Women's Super League title last month.

