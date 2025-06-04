Left Menu

Millie Bright Withdraws from England's Euro Squad: A Glimpse into Her Heart-Wrenching Decision

England's vice-captain Millie Bright has withdrawn from the Euro 2025 squad citing mental and physical health concerns. Bright expressed the importance of her decision for the team's benefit, emphasizing her inability to give her best. Bright's withdrawal is a significant setback for England's title defense efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 16:47 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 16:47 IST
Millie Bright, Chelsea's dependable defender, announced her unforeseen withdrawal from England's forthcoming Euro 2025 squad, attributing her decision to mental and physical exhaustion. Bright conveyed her heartfelt decision through an Instagram post, acknowledging the team's and fans' deserve a player who can commit fully.

The 31-year-old veteran, England's vice-captain, described the move as one of the toughest she has ever had to make. Echoing her sentiments, she had earlier withdrawn from the Nations League matches against Portugal and Spain, citing similar health constraints at the end of the domestic season.

This news arrives as a double blow to Sarina Wiegman's squad, following the retirement of goalkeeper Mary Earps and Fran Kirby's international retirement. As one of the game's esteemed defenders, Bright was instrumental in Chelsea's success, lifting them to their sixth Women's Super League title last month.

(With inputs from agencies.)

